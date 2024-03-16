Relaxing by the water

Many families spent their day on Saturday 24th February relaxing by the water at the Trundle Swimming Pool. It was a good day to catch up with friends and family and cool down from the warm weather. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Swimming Pool Facebook page.

