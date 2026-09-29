Regional housing in focus at Country Mayors Association meeting

By Melissa Blewitt

Housing shortages and rising housing costs in regional NSW were a key focus of the Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) general meeting at NSW Parliament House on 28 August, attended by almost 160 representatives from the association’s 89 member councils.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM, a CMA Board member, and Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Ian Greenham represented the council at the Sydney meeting, where senior state politicians and housing officials addressed the growing pressure on regional communities.

The scale of the challenge is reflected in Condobolin, median house price has reached $369,000, while the median house rent is $375 a week, according to realestate.com.au data for the 12 months to July 2026. Rents have increased 25 per cent over the past year, while the median house price has risen 53.8 per cent.

PropertyScout data puts Condobolin’s rental vacancy rate at less than one per cent, while Australian Bureau of Statistics building approvals data shows 55 new dwellings were approved across the broader Condobolin statistical area over the five years to 2025–26, averaging 11 a year.

Lachlan Shire Council’s Local Housing Strategy, which looks at housing needs over the 2024–2033 period and beyond, estimates that identified development projects could generate demand for between 333 and 368 additional dwellings in Condobolin.

Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Ian Greenham said the Shire was facing increasing housing demand as major economic opportunities emerged across the region.

“Lachlan Shire Council is in a unique position with its underlying base in agriculture, a manufacturing sector that could expand with appropriate investment in new employment/industrial land, and the centre of a critical minerals expansion across the LGA that could see a number of mining enterprises operational in 2028,” he explained.

“All of this puts higher demand on housing and we need to ensure that an appropriate mix of housing is developed. We need to maintain and expand housing for essential workers and ensure that there is a mix of low cost housing and rentals available to those in most need in our communities, while we also develop housing solutions for an expanding mining and construction workforce.”

The housing pressures were reflected in announcements from both sides of NSW politics.

NSW Opposition Leader Kellie Sloane MP announced that, if elected, a Coalition government would establish a standalone Local Government Ministry and direct a minimum of 25 per cent of State Government infrastructure spending to regional NSW.

The announcement followed CMA lobbying for a dedicated local government portfolio.

CMA Chairman Mayor Rick Firman OAM said councils were central to regional economic development and the delivery of services to communities.

“We believe that our sector deserves a stand-alone portfolio, given the impact councils have on the day-to-day lives of every person in NSW and the fact that we employ over 50,000 people,” he explained.

NSW Housing Minister Rose Jackson MLC told the meeting the State Government was expected to have built 300 homes for essential workers by the end of 2026.

Mayor Firman said the announcement was encouraging as regional communities faced increasing housing pressure and homelessness.

“Minister Jackson rightly emphasised the need for collaboration in response to the housing crisis,” he stated.

“She spoke of how homelessness is now evident in regional communities, and in some cases, for the first time.”

Other speakers included New IPART Chairman Anthony Wing, Homes NSW CEO Rebecca Pinkstone, NSW Grants Commission Chair Linda Scott, NSW Office of Local Government Deputy Secretary Brett Whitworth PSM, NSW Shadow Housing Minister Chris Rath MLC and Argyle Housing CEO Carolyn Doherty.

Council provided gifts for the meeting’s special guest speakers, which included information about the Lachlan Shire and provided an opportunity to showcase their communities to the speakers.

Case studies from Byron Shire and Forbes Shire councils also outlined local responses to housing shortages, highlighting the role councils are playing in addressing regional housing needs.