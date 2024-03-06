Reconstruction of Turner Street nearing completion

The reconstruction of Turner Street Condobolin is nearing completion, with sealing work taking place last week. “The street needed attention after work on water mains,” a post on the Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook Page read. “The job included replacement of failed kerb and guttering, stabilisation of the road pavement and new bitumen seal.” Image Credits: Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook Page.