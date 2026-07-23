Rapid Relief Team supports Lake Cargelligo NAIDOC Week celebrations

By Melissa Blewitt

The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) helped bring the Lake Cargelligo community together by providing a free barbecue during Lake Cargelligo Central School’s NAIDOC Week celebrations.

Students, staff and community members gathered at the school on Friday, July 3, to conclude a week of activities celebrating the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The week’s program included Indigenous dance performances, language workshops and sporting competitions before concluding with a community barbecue prepared by RRT volunteers.

RRT Local Team Leader Will Small said volunteers were pleased to support the event and provide meals for those attending.

“Rapid Relief Team was pleased to support Lake Cargelligo Central School and the wider community to finish their NAIDOC Week celebrations by sharing a delicious meal,” Mr Small said.

“Our volunteers served 350 meals and enjoyed the displays of Indigenous dance, music and culture.”

“RRT loves being a part of the Lake Cargelligo community, and we hope everyone had a wonderful NAIDOC Week.”

The Rapid Relief Team is the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and provides practical support to emergency services, frontline workers and community organisations through meals, donations and volunteer assistance.

Established in 2013 to assist emergency services during disasters and crises, the organisation has grown to more than 16,000 volunteers and continues to support communities across Australia and internationally through charitable initiatives and community events.