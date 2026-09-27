Rams elect committee

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club has elected its committee for the 2027 season following a successful Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 3 September.

Craig Coleman was elected to serve as President, while Daniel Fraser was appointed Vice-President.

Juanita Coleman will take on the role of Secretary, while Jessie Singh will serve as Treasurer and Registrar.

Natalie Sloane has been appointed Merchandise Coordinator.

The club thanked everyone who attended the AGM and contributed to discussions about the future direction of the Rams.

The incoming committee also acknowledged the outgoing committee for its dedication, hard work and commitment to the club.