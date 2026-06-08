Rams claim victory over Grenfell

Condobolin Rugby Union

MATCH REPORT: Condo VS Grenfell 23-05-26

Saturday 23rd May, the Rams headed across to Grenfell for Round 6, our favourite little spot in the central west to ruin a Saturday afternoon. With two buses and several carloads making the trip across, you could tell early there was going to be plenty of noise around this one.

Grenfell came out hard early and spent the opening part of the game hammering away at our line, but the Rams defence held stronger than TDog on the dancefloor after 10 cans. Hit after hit the boys kept turning them away and eventually the pressure started to swing.

It was good to see the old heads Bart and Pic pull the boots back on for a run. Bart even jagged himself a few metres out on the wing which looked dangerous for at least three or four seconds. If the chiropractor and local pharmacy clear you both this week, we’ll happily have you back again next Saturday.

George, Moxy and Roy got the boys rolling in the opening half with some strong carries and tough running through the middle. Gil jagged himself two first half meat pies, Ollie added the extras to the second one before Grenfell hit back with a converted try of their own, making it 12-7 at halftime.

Special shoutout to Grenfell’s trainer, who spent more time on the field than some of our reserves. By the end of the day, he’d nearly clocked up more metres than the touch judges. Tough day of cardio for everyone.

The Rams fitness and structure were outstanding all afternoon. The boys stayed patient, trusted the systems and rolled through the middle with big carries and quick ball that kept Grenfell on the back foot. Our forwards laid the platform up front and the defensive line stayed connected for the full 80. The second half belonged to Ammo early before Ned Bond finished things off with a late try on full-time, while Ollie Harding added the extras at the whistle. Score at full time was 24-7.

Huge thanks to all the Rams supporters who made the trip across. Nothing better than rocking up to another club’s home game and hearing more noise from the blue and gold than the locals. The boys definitely noticed it and it makes a massive difference.

A big thank you to Grenfell for a tough and physical game played in good spirits. We also send our best wishes to the Grenfell player injured during the match and hope he’s back on the paddock soon. We can’t wait to return the favour when you make the trip over to Ram Park later in the year.

Points: Players’ Player: Josh Payne.1- George Simiana and Toby Harding; 2- Gil Toole; 3- Will Moxey.

Deep Heat Diaries.

Source: Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page.

Image Credit: clemosphotography.