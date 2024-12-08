Raising awareness for White Ribbon Day

On Monday 25th November, a community event was held for White Ribbon Day at Davidson Park in Pangee Street, Nyngan.

The free event was organised by Janine Tulenew from Mission Australia, including a visual presentation of the many Australian lives lost to domestic & family violence and intimate partner violence this year.

A free morning tea and refreshments were offered during the event.

Source and Image Credits: Nygnan Community Hub Facebook page.