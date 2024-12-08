Raising awareness for White Ribbon Day
On Monday 25th November, a community event was held for White Ribbon Day at Davidson Park in Pangee Street, Nyngan.
The free event was organised by Janine Tulenew from Mission Australia, including a visual presentation of the many Australian lives lost to domestic & family violence and intimate partner violence this year.
A free morning tea and refreshments were offered during the event.
Source and Image Credits: Nygnan Community Hub Facebook page.
Latest News
Celebrating Maddi and Tori
On Thursday 21st November, Tottenham Central School celebrated the Year [...]
Merit Award Winners for Term 4 Week 6
Tullibigeal Central School Term 4 Week 6 Merit Award Winners [...]
Sport Strapping training
On Monday, 19 November the Condobolin High School Crossways Boys [...]
Raising awareness for White Ribbon Day
On Monday 25th November, a community event was held for [...]
Special Morning Tea
A beautiful morning spent with the lovely Grandparents and Friends [...]
TCS and St Patrick’s learn about beach safety
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School had NSW Surf Lifesavers visit [...]