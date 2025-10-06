Primary students explore Questacon Exhibit in Parkes

Tullamore Central School primary students were excited to attend the Questacon Exhibit in Parkes on Wendesday 17th September, which was full of hands-on experiences that encouraged curiosity and creativity! Students engaged in a variety of brain-challenging activities that tested their problem-solving skills and teamwork. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.

