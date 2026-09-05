Primary AFL Team take on South Wagga Public School
On Monday 17th August, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Primary AFL Team took on South Wagga Public School for a place in the top 8 teams in the state!
The team are already proudly crowned Western Champions and have earned their place among the top 16 Primary AFL teams in NSW — an outstanding achievement!
“A massive thank you to Mitch for his dedication to coaching the team during lunch times and helping prepare them for this exciting opportunity. We are so proud of you all. Play hard, play fair and enjoy every moment!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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