Practicing their coffee skills
Practice has never tasted better! The Lake Cargelligo Central School hospitality students are honing their coffee crafting skills and the teachers had an opportunity for a coffee. The girls made lots of delicious beverages that were thoroughly enjoyed. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.
