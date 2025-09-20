Pony Club successful at the 2025 Condobolin Show

Condobolin Pony Club had a great two days at the 2025 Condobolin Show. On Friday 22nd August, the Pony Club Trophy winners were chosen, with Abby Connell in 1st, Ashley Thomas in 2nd, Pippa Smith in 3rd amd Emily McCoullough in 4th. The Mount Ride Equipment Trophy winner was also announced with Phoebe Browning being selected. Isobella Browning won the NW & J Reardon Memorial Trophy, which was presented by Terrance Reardon. On Friday, the Chris Parnaby Memorial Trophy was also presented with Ella Kennedy being chosen as the winner. The award was presented by Fiona Doyle, the daughter of Chris Parnaby. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.