Latest News
Looking back: Baby Chicks for CHS
In 2019, Condobolin High School and Ungarie Central School students [...]
Ungarie Swim Clinic
During the school holidays on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 [...]
Linda welcomed to town
Linda Singh is making her home in Condobolin and she [...]
Pony Club Rally Day in Condobolin
On Sunday, 11 February Condobolin Pony Club held their first [...]
Amazing artworks
Condobolin Public School staff participated in several Development Days prior [...]
Celebrating 100 years
On Tuesday 16th January, Bogan Gate Public School came together [...]