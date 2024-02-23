Pony Club Rally Day in Condobolin

On Sunday, 11 February Condobolin Pony Club held their first Rally Day for 2024. There was a great roll up and from all reports all those in attendance enjoyed themselves. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 22/02/2024

