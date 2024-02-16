Plenty of fun at Colour Run

The Wiradjuri Study Centre (WSC) was excited to be the host venue for the Summer Fun Colour Run on Tuesday, 9 January. The event was proudly funded by NSW Government. WSC said they wished to say thank you to Central West Family Support Group for organising with Creative Community Concepts. The community and children had fun engaging in different activities. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 15/02/2024By

Latest News

Well done, Tripti!

16/02/2024|

Congratulations to Tripti Luthra who has completed a Certificate III [...]

Award winners

15/02/2024|

The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band took part in the Parkes [...]

We recommend