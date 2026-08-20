Philip Donato visits Tullamore Showgrounds

Compiled by Hayley Egan

Philip Donato dropped by Tullamore for a visit on Wednesday 29th July. While in town, he had a tour of the Tullamore Showgrounds.

Mr Donato was happy to see the new addition of concreting pads, courtesy of the $13K community building partnership grant that he had supported last year.

“The concrete slabs to the BBQ area, caravan pads, kiosk, toilets adds to the accessibility, functionality and appeal of facility.” read a post on Mr Donato’s Facebook page.

” It was great to catch up with Philip Donato and show off the new cement. We appreciate you taking the time to come and visit our town.” read a post on the Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page.

The grounds are currently being prepared for the upcoming dog trials and annual show.

Sources: Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page and Philip Donato Facebook page. Image Credits: Philip Donato Facebook page.