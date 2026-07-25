Peter Beuzeville retires after 38 years of service

By Melissa Blewitt

Long-serving Equipment and Service employee Peter Beuzeville has retired after 38 years with the business.

Mr Beuzeville was recognised for his dedication and contribution to both Equipment and Service and the Lake Cargelligo community throughout his nearly four decades of service.

Colleagues said his extensive knowledge, strong work ethic and willingness to help would be greatly missed by both staff and customers.

They wished Mr Beuzeville a long and enjoyable retirement, with plenty of time to pursue his interests in bike riding and woodworking.