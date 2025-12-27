Parkes Shire Council farewell Dr Rick and Barbara Newton
On Saturday 13th December, Parkes Shire Council representatives celebrated the contribution to the Tullamore community and the broader Shire, of Dr Rick and Barbara Newton.
Rick and Barb came for two years and stayed for 27 years.
Speakers reflected on their kindness and compassion, their willingness to contribute to their community, and the indelible impression that they have left on the Tullamore community and
Shire of Parkes.
Barb was elected as the Parkes Shire’s first female Deputy Mayor in 2015.
She stepped down as a Councillor and Deputy Mayor in 2021.
The Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott, Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee, GM Kent Boyd, Councillor Louise O’Leary and former Mayor, Ken Keith, along with former staffer and right hand-woman Marie Wyatt were all in attendance.
“We wish Rick and Barb all the best in their future coastal endeavours, thank them for their amazing contribution and express our thanks to the community of Tullamore for supporting
them.” read a post by Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee.
Source and Image Credits: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.
Latest News
Setting Elf Traps
Trundle Central School students from years 3-6 recently spent two [...]
Not Fast, Just Furious are Tri Sports champions
Complied by Melissa Blewitt Not Fast, Just Furious have claimed [...]
Parkes Shire Council farewell Dr Rick and Barbara Newton
On Saturday 13th December, Parkes Shire Council representatives celebrated the [...]
A $10,000 funding boost for Triangle Public Hall
By Melissa Blewitt Triangle Public Hall, located on the Palesthan [...]
Trundle Berryman Oval Courts Complete!
Media Release Fresh courts just in time for summer sport! [...]
Keiron makes the cut
Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Keiron has made it through [...]