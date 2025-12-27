Parkes Shire Council farewell Dr Rick and Barbara Newton

On Saturday 13th December, Parkes Shire Council representatives celebrated the contribution to the Tullamore community and the broader Shire, of Dr Rick and Barbara Newton.

Rick and Barb came for two years and stayed for 27 years.

Speakers reflected on their kindness and compassion, their willingness to contribute to their community, and the indelible impression that they have left on the Tullamore community and

Shire of Parkes.

Barb was elected as the Parkes Shire’s first female Deputy Mayor in 2015.

She stepped down as a Councillor and Deputy Mayor in 2021.

The Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott, Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee, GM Kent Boyd, Councillor Louise O’Leary and former Mayor, Ken Keith, along with former staffer and right hand-woman Marie Wyatt were all in attendance.

“We wish Rick and Barb all the best in their future coastal endeavours, thank them for their amazing contribution and express our thanks to the community of Tullamore for supporting

them.” read a post by Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee.

Source and Image Credits: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.