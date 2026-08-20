Orabelle moves forward to State Athletics Carnival

Tullibigeal Central School students Orabelle Turner and Ellijah Turner recently competed at the Western Region Athletics Carnival.

Ellijah participated in the high jump and long jump events, while Orabelle took part in the discus and shot put.

“We hope they had a great experience and are very proud of their efforts in representing our school.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Congratulations to Orabelle for achieving second place in both events – she will now advance to compete at the State Athletics Carnival in Sydney in early September.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.