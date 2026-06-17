New Firefighting Vehicle Boost Capability For Tottenham RFS

The NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team (MLVT) is pleased to announce the delivery of a new firefighting vehicle, significantly enhancing operational capability, firefighter safety, and community protection for the Tottenham RFS.

A new Category 7 tankers have been delivered to the Tottenham RFS (Lachlan Shire).

This modern appliance represent a substantial upgrade from their predecessors, increasing onboard water capacity to 1,600 litres, enabling crews to operate more effectively and for longer periods during incidents.

The new tankers are also fitted with enhanced crew protection and safety systems, designed to improve firefighter survivability in extreme fire conditions.

Mid Lachlan Valley Team Operational Officer Level 2, Scott Baker, said the new vehicle is a critical investment in both frontline capability and firefighter safety.

“This new appliance provide our brigade volunteers with modern, fit-for-purpose equipment that directly improves how we respond to incidents across our region.

“The increased water capacity, and enhanced safety systems, will ensure our volunteers are better supported while protecting their communities.”

The delivery of this vehicles forms part of the NSW Rural Fire Service’s ongoing commitment to ensuring brigades are equipped with contemporary, reliable, and safe firefighting appliances.

This upgrades will play a key role in strengthening preparedness and response capability across the Mid Lachlan Valley Team area, which spans multiple local government areas and a large rural footprint.

Source and Image Credit: NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team Facebook page.