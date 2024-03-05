New and returning staff for LCCS

Lake Cargelligo Central School welcomed both new and returning staff for the new year. The returning staff are Mrs Tara-Jane Coughran, Mr Kali Ratu, Mrs Liz Townsend and Mrs Lorraine Keen. The new staff are Ms Angela Edwards, Ms Jade Taylor, Ms Carol Barker, Mrs Sarah Rowles, Mr Tim, Ms Maddy Bell and Mrs Chelsea Collins. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.