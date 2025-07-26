Netball teams compete with Lake Cargelligo

The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Netball and Football teams travelled to Lake Cargelligo to compete on Saturday 12th July.

In Netball, the Under 13’s lost to Lake with a score of 15 to 40. Players Player went to Ivy Wallace and Coachers Award went to Indie Blacker.

Under 16’s beat Lake with a score of 62 to 26. Players Player went to Chelsea Bendall and Coaches Award went to Ivy Wallace.

Net Set Go! award winners were Lexi Payne and Rudy Hickson.

A Grade lost to Lake with a score of 38 to 40. Players Player went to Caitie Kelly and Coaches Award went to Hayley Browne.

B Grade beat Lake with a score of 57 to 39. Players Player went to Kady Amarant and Coaches Award went to Amelia O’Reilly.

C Grade beat Lake with a score of 64 to 28. Players Player went to Sophie Jones and Coaches Award went to Nikkita Payne.

Images by Emma Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.