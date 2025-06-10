National Simultaneous Storytime

On Wednesday 21st May, Trundle Central School celebrated the 25th Anniversary of National Simultaneous Storytime, where schools, libraries, and families across Australia read “Truck Cat” together, promoting the joy of reading and creativity! The primary students were thrilled to listen to the story and participated in fun activities inspired by it, while the students from the local preschool, Trundle Children’s Centre, joined in on the festivities. “We always aim to inspire a love for reading and literacy in our communities—Happy National Simultaneous Storytime!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.