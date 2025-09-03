Nate heading to Newcastle Knights

Condobolin’s Nate Vincent has signed a three-year deal with the Newcastle Knights. “This achievement is a fitting reward for Nate after a standout season with the Western Rams in the Andrew Johns Cup, where he lit up the competition with his speed, vision, and ability to score from anywhere on the field,” Pacific Sports Management (PSM) Co-Founder/Agent Gavin Orr and Athlete Services Officer Talon Woodward said in a post on the Pacific Sports Management Facebook Page. “We are excited to support Nate as he embarks on this next stage of his rugby league journey and look forward to watching his continued rise in the game.” The electrifying outside back played his first game with Condobolin Junior Rugby League on 30 April 2016 and pulled on his boots for

his final match with the Club on 16 August 2025. He played in four finals and one grand final in the Rams jersey. The Condobolin Argus wishes you all the best as you chase you rugby league dream.

ABOVE: Nate Vincent played his first match with Condobolin Junior Rugby League on 30 April 2016; and (LEFT) pulled on his boots for his final match with the Club on 16 August 2025. He has now signed a three-year deal with the Newcastle Knights. Image Credits: Alese Keen.