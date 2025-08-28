Moogenilla Angus tops $23,000 at Bull Sale

By Melissa Blewitt

A bull with all the top traits sold for a top of $23,000 at the 16th annual Moogenilla Angus Bull Sale.

Queensland buyer Melody Rynne purchased the top priced bull, a Quinella son, Lot 10 Moogenilla U104, after lively bidding action at the Central West Livestock Exchange on Friday, 1 August.

He ranked in the top one per cent of the breed for all indexes plus top six per cent of breed 600 day weight. The Moogenilla Angus Sale Catalogue said “suits the whole herd including heifers. Calving ease and explosive growth. Positive fats too. Used as a yearling.”

Fifty three out of 56 bulls sold to an average of $12,150, with the remainder sold after auction.

“We’re a family-run operation built on passion, integrity, and a deep commitment to producing high quality Angus genetics. Whether it’s in the paddock, the sale ring, kitchen or the office, every team member plays a vital role,” a post on the Moogenilla Angus Facebook Page read.

“Thanks to our valued clients. There were bulls for every budget, so we hope everyone went home with what they needed.

“From all of us at Moogenilla, thank you to everyone who attended, bid, purchased, or supported us – your belief in our program means the world to us.”

Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co had the job of selling the outstanding display of Bulls on offer.

“Congratulations to Melody Rynne from Queensland, who purchased Quinella’s son Lot 10 Moogenilla U104 at $23,000,” a post on the Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co Facebook Page read.

“Also, a big Congratulations to the Moogenilla Angus team on your rewarding results overall. Lastly, thank you to everyone involved for making it a great day!”

Moogenilla Angus have been working on the genetics of their herd and selling bulls on property for over 30 years.

The dedicated Mogenilla Angus team includes Sarah Wrigley, Paul Sinderberry, Emily Sinderberry, Madi Sinderberry, Brett Stockman, Will Smith, Clint Ellis plus Sarah and Paul’s grandchildren Beau and Ruby. They offer on-farm inspections by appointment. You can get in touch by calling Sarah on 0428 954 610 or Brett on 0437 500 713, emailing sarah@angusbull.com.au or by visiting www.angusbull.com.au