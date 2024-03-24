Max and Charlotte attend conference

The Tottenham Central School Year 6 Captains, Max Fishpool and Charlotte Levick attended the Young Leaders Conference in Sydney on Monday, March 4.

They travelled by train from Dubbo on Sunday 3rd March and returned on Tuesday afternoon. They attended the conference with Yeoval and Tullamore captains.

They listened to many speakers talk about their journeys and struggles with managing fear and building resilience. These included the ‘Macca the Alpaca’ authors Eva and Matt Cosgrove, Ninja Warrior Bryson Klein and former Sydney Sixers cricketer Stephen O’Keefe. The students also participated in Dance brain breaks which were so fun!

Students stayed in the Meriton Apartment Suites which they really enjoyed and also visited the Australian Museum and the Ramses II exhibition.

Max Fishpool writes: “I really enjoyed the young leaders conference in Sydney on Monday, the train ride there and back was fun but long. We stayed at the Meriton which was really nice. I bunked in a room with Wade from Yeoval, he was nice. At the conference we listened to some great speakers, one of them was a famous cricketer Stephen O’Keefe. Two others were book authors Matt Cosgrove and Eva Amores, they were really interesting. They had a DJ playing in between speakers. After the conference the Tullamore and Yeoval kids and Charlotte & I went to the Australian Museum. Some of the exhibits were dinosaurs, animals and minerals. I had a great day. I have made some new friends and thank you to Miss Allen for taking us.”

