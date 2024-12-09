Making burgers for the Aussie Hamburger Unit
On Thursday 21st November, Tottenham Central School Stage 4 Mandatory Technology cooked and assembled their burgers as part of a practical assessment for the Aussie Hamburgers unit. They had to design and produce a healthy burger, using ingredients that can be sourced from Australia. Each one submitted was a little bit different and it was tough getting through all the taste testing! They will be assessed on the burger taste, nutrition and presentation, as well as student kitchen safety and competence while cooking them. They did really well, and all burgers were quite tasty. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
