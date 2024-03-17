Making a splash
Tullamore Central School held their annual Swimming Carnival on 15th February at the local pool. “What a fabulous display of courage, perseverance and sportsmanship we witnessed at our Annual Tullamore Central School Swimming Carnival. Well done students, we are all very proud of you.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Under 17s in Grand Final
The Condobolin Under 17s Cricket Team (ABOVE) secured victory over [...]
Language Program at St Joseph’s
WCC Language Program Wiradjuri lessons at St Joseph Parish School [...]
Relaxing by the water
Many families spent their day on Saturday 24th February relaxing [...]
Tottenham Picnic Races
Tottenham Picnic Races Report The annual Tottenham Picnic Races were [...]
Windmill Grass inundates roads and properties
Windmill Grass (Chloris truncate), which is also commonly referred to [...]