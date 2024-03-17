Making a splash

Tullamore Central School held their annual Swimming Carnival on 15th February at the local pool. “What a fabulous display of courage, perseverance and sportsmanship we witnessed at our Annual Tullamore Central School Swimming Carnival. Well done students, we are all very proud of you.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central Schools Facebook page.

