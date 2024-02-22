Making a splash into 2024

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School had a great day Thursday 8th February at their annual Swimming Carnival!

The weather was perfect and thanks to Anna, the pool grounds looked amazing. The school were blessed to have parents, grandparents and even great grandparents join together to celebrate the school community.

“Further thanks to all the parents who volunteered their time as place judges, starters or time keepers. Congratulations to all our students for their wonderful behaviour on the day and for the way they all participated in their events. Special congratulations to the following students who will now advance to the Cluster Swimming Carnival in Parkes on Friday 16th February: Xavier Gaut, Tilly Holloway, Harry and Abby Quade, Rivah Stevenson, Marcus Collins, Bridgette Stephenson, Lili Stephenson and Peyton Woods Stevenson.” read the Swimming Carnival report in the schools newsletter.

Source and Image credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Newsletter.