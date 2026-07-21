Madeline Sinderberry and Camie Z make it two in a row

By Melissa Blewitt

Madeline (Madi) Sinderberry combined with Camie Z to claim the 2026 Caboolture World Cup Qualifier at the Peachester Lodge Festival of Showjumping.

A faultless performance secured her second World Cup victory in a row.

While Madi is based at Birchwood Equestrian, she enjoys a deep connection with Condobolin. Her parents, Paul Sindeberry and Sarah Wrigley are locals, and she continues her involvement with the family business – Moogenilla Angus.

The $20,000 Caboolture World Cup Qualifier, sponsored by Peachester Lodge and Cheatcode, drew a large field of 32 combinations.

Experienced World Cup competitors, international representation from New Zealand, and several riders stepping into World Cup company for the first time contested the event at the Queensland State Equestrian Centre in late June.

The win came after Madeline’s strong start to the FEI Jumping World Cup Australian League season. She had previously won the World Cup qualifier at Werribee.

Madi and Camie Z were one of only two combinations to finish on a clean score across both rounds. Their first round placed them in contention, and when they stopped the clock at 43.56 seconds in round two, they secured victory.

Jess Brown finished second with Elysian Fields Oceanus, while Jeremy Whale took third aboard Kingslea Centrose,

Madi and Camie Z are considered a combination to watch as the World Cup series continues, as they make their mark at the top level of Australian showjumping.

As this year’s winner, Madeline and Camie Z also received the Bob Major Memorial Trophy, the Terri Trivett Art Prize and the BeYou Glass Trophy.

Capping off a very successful Peachester Lodge Festival of Showjumping, Madi also won first place in the Lever Equestrian Emerald Tour Final (Class 57) aboard Crumpet Xtreme. The final was held in the Black Diamond Construction Arena.

Image Credit: Calico Pony (via the Festival of Showjumping Facebook Page).