LSC Donation and Event Support Funding Round One now open

Lachlan Shire Council’s Donation and Event Support Funding Round One is now open.

Each year, Council makes provision in its budget to provide financial and in-kind assistance to community or not for profit organisations and individuals who reside in the Lachlan Shire, under the Community Donation and Event Support Program. Council advertises for applications for the Program twice each year.

Round One opens on 1 March and closes on 15 April each year. Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application at the end of May; Round Two: Opens 1 August and closes 15 September each year. Applicants notified of the outcome of their application at the end of October.

All applications for Community Donations and Event Support are encouraged to be submitted during the appropriate funding round. Requests must be submitted in writing or on the relevant application form found on Council’s website.

Prior to completing the application form applicants should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria as detailed in the Community Donation and Event Support Policy also available on Council’s website.

Application Lodgement – requests are to be submitted by the due date to; Lachlan Shire Council; 58-64 Molong Street; PO Box 216; Condobolin NSW 2877; or email: council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au For further information please contact Council’s Director Corporate and Community Services Administration Officer, Marie Roussety on (02) 6895 1900.