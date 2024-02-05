Looking back to local cricketers and their skills

Three young Condobolin cricketers have been showcasing their skills during representative matches during the month of January 2019.

Riley Keen, played in the Western Zone team in the under 14s Kookaburra Cup at Albury, as well as playing in the Under 13s State Challenge in the Western/Riverina team ‘Country Thunder SW’ in Dubbo.

Ryan Goodsell played in the Under 13s Lachlan Team at the Western Carnival held in Orange earlier in the month.

Caitlin Keen played in the Western Zone Invitational XL team during the Under 15s Western NSW Girls Carnival recently. Congratulations Riley, Ryan and Caitlin!