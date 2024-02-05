Looking back to local cricketers and their skills
Three young Condobolin cricketers have been showcasing their skills during representative matches during the month of January 2019.
Riley Keen, played in the Western Zone team in the under 14s Kookaburra Cup at Albury, as well as playing in the Under 13s State Challenge in the Western/Riverina team ‘Country Thunder SW’ in Dubbo.
Ryan Goodsell played in the Under 13s Lachlan Team at the Western Carnival held in Orange earlier in the month.
Caitlin Keen played in the Western Zone Invitational XL team during the Under 15s Western NSW Girls Carnival recently. Congratulations Riley, Ryan and Caitlin!
Latest News
Looking back: Condo Swimming Club compete in Speedo Sprint Series Heats 2009
Five swimmers from the Condobolin Swimming Club competed in the [...]
Looking back: Hay goes up in smoke
Fire crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan [...]
Looking back to local cricketers and their skills
Three young Condobolin cricketers have been showcasing their skills during [...]
Looking back at 2023 new citizens
A Citizenship Ceremony was also part of the 2023 Lachlan [...]
Throwback: Local Juniors have a blast
In 2022, Condobolin junior athletes were part of over 120 [...]
Looking back: Spotlight on Exhibition at Hospital
Artworks created by the Condobolin SHINE Women’s Group were part [...]