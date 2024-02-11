Looking back: St. Joseph’s Primary School Swimming Carnival 2012

Students made a splash at the St Joseph’s swimming carnival in February 2012.

Students sat poolside at the Condobolin Olympic Pool, cheering on their classmates on the sunny end to their first week back at school.

Age champions were Baileigh-Grace Honeysett, Hamish Chamen, Chelsea May, Darcy Leadbitter, Ella Davis, Hamish O’Halloran, Harrison Leadbitter, Makenzie-Rose Honeysett, Samantha Weber and Harry Crouch.

Age champion runners-up were Macaylee Weber, Jake Ticehurst, Sarah Patton, Brittany Jones, Raphy Wald, Danielle Thompson, Cooper Jones, Jack Nagle, Kylie Kennedy, Isabella Swadling and Charlie Weber.

Ella Davis was awarded Junior Girl Champion, with Danielle Thompson as runner-up. The award for Junior Boy Champion went to Hamish O’Halloran, with Darcy Leadbitter as runner-up. The Senior Girl Champion award went to Samantha Weber, with Isabella Swadling as runner-up. The Senior Boy Champion was Harry Crouch, with Charlie Weber as runner-up.

Have-a-Go Medals were awarded to Lane Doyle, Brooke Smith, Jake Ticehurst, Juliet King, Phar Nicholson and Alex Wald.

Harry Crouch scooped the pool, winning each of his events and breaking seven records.

Much fun was had by all, and Mercy house closely triumphed, winning the day with 345 points to O’Brien’s 322 points.

Back: Harry Crouch, Isabella Swadling, Makenzie Honeysett, Harrison Leadbitter, Jack Nagle, Danielle Thompson, Ella Davis, Hamish O’Halloran, Cooper Jones

Front: Charlie Weber, Samantha Weber, Chelsea May, Brittany Jones, Raphy Wald, Darcy Leadbitter, Baileigh Honeysett, Macaylee Weber, Hamish Chamen and Jake Ticehurst.