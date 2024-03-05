Looking Back: Seniors enjoy Luncheon

Over 130 seniors from across the Lachlan Shire gathered at the Condobolin RSL Club for a Seniors Luncheon in February 2019. They enjoyed a fantastic meal and lovely sweets. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

