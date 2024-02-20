Looking back: Kerrod Griffiths packs his bags for China

By Nick Hornby-Howell

Young Condobolin soccer talent Kerrod Griffiths packed his bags for China in April 2013 following his selection in the Western Mariners Academy u15s.

The academy has been set up by the Central Coast mariners A-League franchise to ensure talented youths in western NSW don’t slip through the cracks.

His selection is welcome news after he missed the majority of 2012 with a broken arm.

Kerrod had been selected for a similar tour to Brazil last year, but through a combination of the injury and being notified at the last minute, he wasn’t able to make the trip.

The missed opportunity has been a driving force behind his excitement for this tour.

“I thought it was a great opportunity,” he beamed.

“I had the opportunity to go to Brazil last year but I couldn’t go.”

“I’ll be looking to make the most of this opportunity.”

The talented centre midfielder/striker will be playing four games during the trip and the squad will be training most days of the week.

The idea is for the tour to simulate a professional soccer setup.

Although it is essentially a soccer-oriented trip, the squad will still have time for sightseeing.

There are trips to the Beijing Olympic venue and the Great Wall of China planned.

He hopes the tour will provide a valuable insight into how much effort is required to make it to the top.

“I want to play for the Mariners, thats the goal for me,” he explained.