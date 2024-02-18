Looking back: Five records broken first night of championships

In February 2009 swimming club held the first night of the Championships. Swimmers compete in their age groups, swimming a different stroke each week in both the 50M and 100M events. Swimmers are awarded points for participation and for first, second and third places. These points are added up over the fives weeks of the championships. Times and scores are kept by the race secretary, Mark Thorpe. The only times released each week will be any record breaking times.

In the 50M and 100M Freestyle Championships we had five records broken. Hamish O’Halloran broke his own 2008 record in the 7 Years Boy 100M Freestyle time in 1 min 59.61 secs. Hamish’s previous record for this event was 2 min 8.89 secs. Adrienne Richards broke the 8 Years Girl 100M Freestyle record in 1 min 54.58 secs, this record was previously held by Abby Dargan in 2004 in a time of 1 min 55.53 secs. Jordan Hall broke the 14 Years Boy 50M Freestyle in a time of 26.89 secs, this record was held by Duncan Thorpe in 2008 in 28.65 secs. Alicia Davis broke the 15 Years Girl 50M Freestyle record in 34.93 secs, this record was previously held by Monique Cowled from 2005 in a time of 37.19 secs. Laura Sealey broke the Open Ladies 50M Freestyle record in a time of 34.20 secs, this record was also previously held by Monique Cowled in 2006 in a time of 41.06 secs.

15M Freestyle – Unaided Swimmers

Jessica Brasnett 38.25, Lucas Chamen 30.36, Amelia Donnelly 26.27, Fletcher Doyle 34.39, Bailey Honeysett 29.06, Kaitlin Keen 24.63, Declan King 27.90, Darcy Leadbitter 30.41, Chelsea May 22.16, William Slade 35.70, Holly Tomlinson 22.00

15M Freestyle – Aided Swimmers

Matthew Brasnett 39.18, Jodie May 23.11, Landon Price 21.31, Sally Slade 26.51, Emily Thorpe 21.47

Thank you to all of our parents, grandparents and friends who helped out at our Swimming Carnival. We had a fantastic amount of helpers which allowed the carnival to run smoothly. Thank you to Mark Thorpe for refereeing the day, Geoff O’Halloran for being our Starter, Nicole Nagle and Karyn White for Head Time Keeping, Catherine Marshall and Jenny Logan for your patience in the marshalling area, Tony Jones for doing the stressful job of juggling the handicap events, Lisa Hibbert & Trini Coupland in the recording room, Jan Chamney and her helpers for keeping the refreshments coming all day and a thank you to all the time keepers and place judges, too many to mention. A special thank you to Ray Peasley for showing his support and time keeping for the morning, Ray is a Life Member and loyal supporter of the Swimming Club. Results of the carnival will be in next weeks paper.

Contributed.