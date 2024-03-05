Looking back: Enjoying a Film at Callara Community Theatre

Many locals had a lovely time at the Last Friday Picture Show screening at the Callara Community Theatre on Friday 22nd February 2019. The Film was ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’. The Historical Society hosted the event.

Latest News

Year 3-6 start STEM

05/03/2024|

Tottenham Central School Students in Years 3-6 started their digital [...]

