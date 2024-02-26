Looking back: CPS dives into annual Swimming Carnival

Condobolin Public School held its annual Swimming Carnival on Friday, 15 February 2019. Those in Kendall, Gilmore, Lawson and Patterson swam their hearts out for their House team. Everyone showed great sportsmanship and had lots of fun. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

Last Updated: 22/02/2024

