Looking back: Condo Swimming Club compete in Speedo Sprint Series Heats 2009

Five swimmers from the Condobolin Swimming Club competed in the Speedo Sprint Series Heats at Cowra on Sunday 1 February 2009. This event is for swimmers aged 8 to 13 Years competing in the 4 x 50M sprint events, the first three place getters in each event then qualify to compete at the state finals at Homebush. Adrienne Richards, Harry Crouch, Bronte Doyle, Daisy Hibbert and Meg Crouch competed in 19 events winning an impressive 12 medals collectively.