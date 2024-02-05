Looking back: Condo Swimming Club compete in Speedo Sprint Series Heats 2009

Five swimmers from the Condobolin Swimming Club competed in the Speedo Sprint SeriesHeats at Cowra on Sunday 1 February 2009. This event is for swimmers aged 8 to 13 Years competing in the 4 x 50M sprint events, the first three place getters in each event then qualify to compete at the state finals at Homebush. Adrienne Richards, Harry Crouch, Bronte Doyle, Daisy Hibbert and Meg Crouch competed in 19 events winning an impressive 12 medals collectively.
Adrienne Richards competed in the 8 Year Girls 50M Backstroke 5th in 1.05.48, 50M Butterfly 3rd in 1.07.73, 50M Freestyle 2nd in 49.76 and 50M Breaststroke 1st in 1.07.81. Harry Crouch competed in the 8 Year Boys 50M Backstroke 7th in 1.08.26, 50M Freestyle 6th in 51.35 and 50M Breaststroke 3rd in 1.06.03. Bronte Doyle competed in the 10 Year Girls 50M Backstroke 3rd in 51.43, 50M Butterfly 2nd in 53.29, 50M Freestyle 4th in 46.38 and 50M Breaststroke 2nd in 1.04.04. Daisy Hibbert competed in the 10 Year Girls 50M Backstroke 5th in 58.94, 50M Butterfly 4th in 1.11.38, 50M Freestyle 5th in 47.66 and 50M Breaststroke 1st in 59.10. Meg Crouch competed in the 11 Year Girls 50M Backstroke 2nd in 46.95, 50M Butterfly 2nd in 45.86, 50M Freestyle 1st in 36.16 and 50M Breaststroke 2nd in 52.56.
All five swimmers have now qualified to compete in the NSW Speedo Sprint Finals at Homebush on Sunday 8 March 2009. Adrienne has qualified to swim in the 50M Butterfly, Freestyle and Breaststroke, Harry will swim in the 50M Breaststroke, Bronte in the 50M Backstroke, Butterfly & Breaststroke, Daisy will swim in the 50M Breaststroke and Meg will compete in the 50M Backstroke, Butterfly, Freestyle and Breaststroke.
Congratulations to our small team of swimmers from the Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club.