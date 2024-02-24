Looking back: Baby Chicks for CHS

In 2019, Condobolin High School and Ungarie Central School students participated in a practical farming exercise, that saw baby chicks arrive as part of the Sydney Royal Easter Show (the Show) Meat Bird Pairs competition.

It is expected the baby chicks will arrive at Condobolin High School on Thursday, 21 February 2019, under the watchful eye of teacher Anne Earney.

The chickens will be cared for and fed, with data recorded by each school’s agricultural students in the lead-up to the Show.

Now in its ninth year, the competition gives students from 86 NSW schools the opportunity to undertake a hands-on farming experience by raising chicks over a six-week period and selecting their heaviest and healthiest two male and two female chickens to be judged.

The top 12 finalist birds will then be on display at the Steggles Poultry Pavilion at the Show, with judging and presentations taking place on 12-13 April 2019.

General Manager Agriculture & Sydney Royal Easter Show, Murray Wilton, said the Meat Bird Pairs competition is ideal for schools with limited space wanting to engage in an agricultural project.

“The Meat Bird Pairs competition gives high school students a relevant and meaningful agricultural industry experience, and we are proud to be able to help provide an opportunity for students to learn about Australian farming practices in a practical way,” he explained.

Jorje Ruiz, Head of Livestock at Steggles, said over the last nine years, the program has seen over 10,000 day-old chicks raised and cared for by secondary students across NSW.

“Steggles are proud to be a key partner with the Sydney Royal Easter Show to provide fun and interactive learning experiences within agriculture, and help guide the students on how to raise chickens,” he stated.

The competition is judged by experts from the commercial poultry meat industry, and students are critiqued on the presentation of their exhibits, carcase quality, and their PowerPoint presentations detailing how the meat birds were raised and prepared for the Show.

The students must play close attention to heat, feed and water provided to the chickens, and house them in a safe, spacious and solid construction with enclosed areas to move freely during the day and roost at night.

The one-day old chicks will be collected on Tuesday, 19 February 2019 from Sydney Olympic Park. Delivery will also be organised for schools outside of Sydney.