Looking back: Ag’n’Vet Big Bucks Night

By Dominic Geiger

The Ag’n’Vet services centre received an incredible turnout for its annual Big Bucks Night auction Wednesday 9th February 2011.

More than sixty people attended the night, which had been moved forward from its previous date in 2010 due to the late harvest.

People who attended the evening were able to use Ag’n’Vet dollars to bid, which were calculated based on the items customers had purchased from Ag’n’Vet throughout the year.

Field Marketing Agronomist Sarah Jacobson said the night was made possible through the support of Ag’n’Vet’s many suppliers.

“Some of the prizes we had at the auction included a ping pong table, an outdoor setting, a barbeque, some garden tools and a Nintendo Wii,” she said.

In addition to the auction there were a number of other events on the night where clients had the opportunity to win prizes.

“Col Hodges was the MC during the auction and he ran a phantom horse race call as well,” Sarah said.

“So people put bids on horses and then the horse names were pulled out of a hat.

“There was also a trivia competition held on the night where people could win more Ag’n’vet dollars.”

Sarah said the night was made perfect through the support of everyone who showed up.

“It was a really fun family evening; we’ve been running for a few years so we’ve got a very loyal following now.”