Local youth have a real blast

A group of Condobolin Blasters (junior cricketers) travelled to Sydney and played on the renowned Sydney Cricket Ground in early January. Condobolin Junior Cricket Association played members of Moss Vale Junior Cricket on Day One of the Test Match, where Australia played Pakistan. The test was the third of a three-game Test series, with the previous Tests in the series played in Perth and Melbourne. Image Credits: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.