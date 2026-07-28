Local players rise to the top at Development Carnival

Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Bailey Prince, Rueben Sloane, Harvey McFadyen, Levi Daure and Quade Peterson represented Lachlan District at the Under 13’s Rise Development Carnival at Jack Arrow Oval in Bathurst on Saturday, 11 July. It was a day full of fun, teamwork, sportsmanship and creating lasting memories for all the young players. Despite the cold weather, it didn’t stop the quality football on display or the fantastic spirit shown by all competitors. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.