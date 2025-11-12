Local children get spooky for Halloween

By Hayley Egan

On Friday 31st October, Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club held a Halloween Party for the local youth.

So much spooky fun was had on the night.

The evening included face painting, a disco, goodie bags and prizes for best dressed.

Those in attendance had a great night of fun and dancing.

Image Credits: Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club Facebook page.