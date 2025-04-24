Lisa, Rachael, Cathy and Danielle prevail in Fours Final

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

On the 11th April Cathy Thompson and Liz Goodsell played their consistency game.

In consistency its first to 150 points, Cathy got the win against Liz 150 to 68, thanks Laurie for marking the game.

In another game of consistency Wendy Byrnes played Rachael Bendall, after 27 ends Rachael won the game 150 to 120.

Another game of consistency was played on the 12th April, Danielle Thompson played Lisa Rosberg, Danielle won the game after 24 ends 150 to 86, thanks to Laurie for marking this game.

On the 13th April the final of the Ladies 4’s was played. Lisa Rosberg, Rachael Bendall, Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson played Jo Thorpe, Sam Davis, Mel Rees and Zena Jones, after 18 ends team Danielle won the final of the ladies 4’s. Congratulations ladies.

Contributed by Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.