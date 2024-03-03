Linden Tree wins the Cup

Linden Tree has taken out the $11,000 Inland Petroleum Condobolin Picnic Cup.

A strong crowd gathered to enjoy the 2024 Condobolin Picnic Races on Saturday, 17 February under brilliant sunshine.

At odds of $3 (Favourite), Linden Tree beat the consistent Valadyium (Connie Greig, John Wilson) by 1.5 lengths. Red Impulse (Rodney Robb, Anthony Williams) placed third.

The six-year-old bay gelding is trained by Connie Greig of Dubbo and had Leandro Ribeiro on board. He is owned by Miss C Greig.

In Race One, the Vella Stock Feeds Maiden Plate over 1,000 metres, Northern Excel, trained by Michael Plummer and with jockey Emily Harrison in the saddle, claimed victory. The five-year-old Chestnut gelding beat Party Stop (Rodney Robb, Anthony Williams) and Great Flame (Terry J Fahey, Zara Lewis).

Billy Bent Ear (Connie Greig, Leandro Ribeiro) took out the KMWL and Co Ross Berry and Rob Staniforth Trophy Handicap over 1,000 metres. He beat Outback Cod (Greg O’Neill, Zara Lewiss) and Equilibrium NZ (Allan Prisk, Emily Harrison).

In the Forbes Livestock and Equipment and Service Co Class One Trophy Handicap over 1,100 metres, outsider Scruff’s Magic (Daniel Stanley, Izzy Neale) beat Better Judgement (Connie Greig, Grady Spokes) and Camp Cove (Connie Greig, Leandro Robeiro).

Foxstorm (Ashley Gibson, Zara Lewis) passed the finishing post first in the Chamen’s Supa IGA Class Two Trophy Handicap over 1,400 metres. Sindagar (Rodney Robb, Breanna Bourke) was second and Cheeky Nugget (Connie Greig, Leandro Robeiro) was third. In Race Six, the Condobolin Milling Class Three Trophy Handicap over 1,700 metres, Kalpana (Connie Greig, Leandro Ribeiro) claimed the top prize. Irene of Athens (Clint Lundholm, Ricky Blewitt) ran second while Costas NZ (Terry J Fahey, Zara Lewis) secured third place.