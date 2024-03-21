Learning skills
Local junior rugby league players took the opportunity to showcase their skills and learn new techniques and play formations at the Iron Up Sport Clinics held at Pat Timmins Oval in Condobolin on Saturday, 9 March and Sunday, 10 March. Tackle Domination, Speed & Agility and League Tag Skills and Drills were all in the spotlight. More on the Iron Up Sport Clinics will appear in upcoming editions of the Condobolin Argus. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
