Learning skills

Local junior rugby league players took the opportunity to showcase their skills and learn new techniques and play formations at the Iron Up Sport Clinics held at Pat Timmins Oval in Condobolin on Saturday, 9 March and Sunday, 10 March. Tackle Domination, Speed & Agility and League Tag Skills and Drills were all in the spotlight. More on the Iron Up Sport Clinics will appear in upcoming editions of the Condobolin Argus. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 20/03/2024By

Latest News

Learning skills

22/03/2024|

Local junior rugby league players took the opportunity to showcase [...]

Trundle takes win

21/03/2024|

Trundle Junior Cricket Report Saturday 9th March, saw us arrive [...]

We recommend