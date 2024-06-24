Learning about University life

Current Charles Sturt University (CSU) ambassador students from the Wagga Campus came to Tullibigeal to share their experience of university life.

Past Tullibigeal student Braden Payne offered his insight on how to go about getting into university and the opportunities available. It is great to see a past student succeeding in the university sphere and how higher education is attainable for rural and remote students.

“Thank you to the CSU ambassadors for sharing their experiences.” read a report in the schools newsletter.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central Schools Newsletter.