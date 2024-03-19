Learning about native Australian animals

On Tuesday 27th February, 3/4 students from Trundle Central School travelled to Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo to learn about native Australian animals and their unique features and habitats. The students got to meet a number of different animals and visited the new Platypus Rescue Headquarters and Animal Hospital. “Thank you Mr Southon for driving the bus for us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.