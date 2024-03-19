Learning about native Australian animals
On Tuesday 27th February, 3/4 students from Trundle Central School travelled to Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo to learn about native Australian animals and their unique features and habitats. The students got to meet a number of different animals and visited the new Platypus Rescue Headquarters and Animal Hospital. “Thank you Mr Southon for driving the bus for us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Cleo competes
Condobolin’s Cleo Whiley put in a sensational performance to see [...]
Learning about native Australian animals
On Tuesday 27th February, 3/4 students from Trundle Central School [...]
Brody gets selected
On Thursday 29th February, Lake Cargelligo Central School student, Brody [...]
Reading and writing names
In the early weeks of school, one of the learning [...]
Learning Letters
Kindergarten students from Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School have [...]
Year 11 attend LAP Study
Ungarie Central School's Yr 11 students, (above) Bella Cooney, Gavin [...]