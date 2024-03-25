Learning about Beef Production
The Lake Cargelligo Central School HSC Agriculture students have been learning about beef production through their LAP course recently. As part of this, they went on a study tour to Wagga Wagga and visited the Saleyards, Wagga Meat Supply, Rennylea Angus and the Teys Jindalee Feedlot. “We would like to thank each of the organisers and presenters at the venues, the students (and teachers) learnt a lot!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.
