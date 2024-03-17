Language Program at St Joseph’s

WCC Language Program Wiradjuri lessons at St Joseph Parish School Condobolin on Monday, 19 February involved introduction to the WCC Language program trainees, Yasmine Dargin, and Jermaine Davis, revising words previously taught and immersing themselves in language. Each class focussed on a different theme – Kindergarten (body parts), Years One and Two (animals and sequencing), Year Three (number and maths problems), Years Four and Five (respect and actions), Year Six (larger numbers). “Each class uses a greeting, follows instructions and some are beginning to use more language throughout the entire lesson in Wiradjuri,” Mrs Wighton-Packham said. “Fantastic to have curious learners who ask questions about the Wiradjuri alphabet, origins of words and see patterns and connections.”

ABOVE: Jermaine Davis, Marion Wighton-Packham, and Yasmine Dargin. Information provided by Marion Wighton-Packham/Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.