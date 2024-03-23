Lake team dominate Netball Competition

On Tuesday 5th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Secondary Girls Netball Team travelled to Dubbo to competed in seven Netball matches against various teams.

The girls showed off their outstanding sports skills, winning six matches with the seventh being a draw. Because of the amazing skills the girls demonstrated on the day, they successfully made it to Western Area Finals, which was held Tuesday 12th March in Orange.

“Thank you to Lisa Fisher for coaching and supporting the girls!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Below are the games and their scores:

Game 1 vs Mudgee Won 21-3

Game 2 vs Dubbo South Won 14-11

Game 3 vs Dunedoo Won 21-0

Game 4 vs Dubbo Senior 5 – draw

Game 5 vs Cobar Won 20-0

Game 6 vs Warren won 15-2

Quarter final won 39-5

Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.